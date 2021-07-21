Eye of the Tribune

Family reunion

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Isenhour family is thrilled to announce that their reunion is back on schedule for this year. On Aug. 14, the family and friends will meet just as they have for more than 135 years for a meal and fellowship.

Again this year, they will meet at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearers and Presbyterian roads in the church fellowship hall. The gathering will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. for a short business meeting, with a covered dish meal immediately following at approximately 1 p.m.

Plan on joining them for this festive, joyful event. For any questions, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.

Story time

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. throughout the rest of the month is story time in Liberty Park for children up to three years old, weather permitting. Join for stories, songs and movement activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

VBS

There are still a couple days left to be able to attend these two vacation Bible schools:

