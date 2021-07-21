Eye of the Tribune

Family reunion
After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Isenhour family is thrilled to announce that their reunion is back on schedule for this year. On Aug. 14, the family and friends will meet just as they have for more than 135 years for a meal and fellowship.
Again this year, they will meet at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearers and Presbyterian roads in the church fellowship hall. The gathering will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. for a short business meeting, with a covered dish meal immediately following at approximately 1 p.m.
Plan on joining them for this festive, joyful event. For any questions, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.
Story time
Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. throughout the rest of the month is story time in Liberty Park for children up to three years old, weather permitting. Join for stories, songs and movement activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
VBS
There are still a couple days left to be able to attend these two vacation Bible schools:
Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, is hosting “Breakout: Escape from Ordinary to Extraordinary,” an escape room-themed VBS. It will continue through July 22 from 6-8 p.m. Classes are held for children kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information and to register, visit www.horizonchurch.net.
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, is having its vacation Bible school through July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Classes are offered for ages four through eighth grade, plus an adult class using the theme of “Destination Dig, Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.”
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the fourth Wednesday in July and the second and fourth Wednesdays in August from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.
Did you know?
While searching through www.holidayinsights.com, I discovered several fun-sounding celebrations taking place in the next few days. They all fall on different dates, but that sounds like a good reason to observe them multiple times. Did you know that, according to the website, July 21 is National Hot Dog Day; July 23 is Vanilla Ice Cream Day; and July 25 is National Chili Dog Day.
If you celebrate them all together, you can enjoy a great hot dog with (or without) chili, and ice cream for dessert. And by the way, why not enjoy it all as you watch the opening day ceremony of the summer Olympics as the site noted that takes place July 23 with closing ceremony Aug. 8.
