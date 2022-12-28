Eye of the Tribune

Special services

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be hosting a New Year’s Eve service. The service will be at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome to attend.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will have a New Year’s Day service at 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion celebrating the New Year. For additional information, call 704-663-5659.

Garden Club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club will be meeting Jan 4 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Special guest speaker at this event will be Jason Drum from Bell Landscaping, who will share about landscaping design.

Light refreshments will be served during the first 10 minutes of meet and greet. His approximate 30-minute presentation will be followed by the business meeting. Many fun gardening related activities are scheduled that guests can hear about.

Girls on the Run

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back for its spring 2023 season in schools, local parks and greenways with registration opening Jan. 9.

Spring season dates for Iredell, Rowan, Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties will be from Feb. 20 to April 20. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades with financial assistance and payment plans available via their online registration process. Registration will continue until the start of the season Feb. 20 at https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTRGP-girl-S23.

For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.

Fun gifts

Christmas is past, but if you want to give a belated gift to someone, Grandfather Mountain has lots of fun gift ideas you can share with others. Here’s a couple that were provided in a recent release:

Paint with an Otter, which is new in 2023. This one-of-a-kind activity will lead to lifelong memories. Watch one of the resident otters playfully create a painting by walking through nontoxic paint, in an assortment of colors chosen by the group, and onto sheets of paper for each participant to take home. Paint With an Otter is available Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m., April through October. For details, visit www.grandfather.com/paint-with-otter.

Or try out the Meet-the-Bears tours. Participants can go behind the scenes to meet some of the mountain’s resident black bears and learn all about them, including their names, daily routines, care, histories and more. This offering is available weekends at 11 a.m., April through October. More information is available at www.grandfather.com/experiences/meet-the-bears.

Those wanting to give either of these experiences as a gift, call the Wilson Center Gift Shop at 828-733-1059 and purchase over the phone. The gift recipient will be responsible for contacting the habitat staff and scheduling their tour. Please note, a gift of a tour or experience does not include park admission. That would need to be purchased separately or covered by a Bridge Club membership.

Grandfather Mountain is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, weather permitting. As such, those planning a trip are encouraged to call the Entrance Gate at 828-733-4337 or check the website before visiting to learn about the day’s conditions and opening status. For additional information, visit www.grandfather.com/holiday-shopping.