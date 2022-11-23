Eye of the Tribune

Happy Thanksgiving

Wishing you all a very happy and safe Thanksgiving. Enjoy the time with your family and friends and let them know how special, loved and important they are to you.

Travel exhibit

A reminder that the 155th annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society remains on display at Mooresville Arts through Jan. 4. Forty paintings are on display in the exhibit at the Mooresville gallery at 103 W. Center Ave.

Hanging of Greens

The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens service Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service of decorating the church for Advent and Christmas and understanding the meaning will include music selections from The Grace Note Handbells, WAM Junior Choir, WAM Kids Choir, Jubilee Handbells and sanctuary choir. This service will also include congregational carol singing.

The public is invited. First Baptist Church is at 150 S. Church St. For information, visit fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Dec. 3. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., will host its chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 2. This drive-thru only meal will be from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10 for an adult plate, $5 for a child or small plate and $3 for extra dessert. In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, the meal will include green beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce, slaw, roll and homemade pound cake or brownies. For details, call 704-663-3683.

Chorus concert

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus will present a free concert for all ages featuring holiday classics Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius. There will be a tree lighting and reception to follow at the Dec. 3 event. For information, visit nmccsings.org.

Special events

For churches that are planning special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services or any other events for the community during the season, please let me know by emailing the information to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com, and I’ll share those events with our readers.