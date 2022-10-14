Eye of the Tribune

Fall crafts

Do you enjoy making fall crafts? Then this might be something you would enjoy participating in. While searching the Mooresville Public Library’s website, I noticed that Oct. 29 they will be offering a crafts for adults to make a DIY tabletop scarecrow. It will be in the Selma Burke room at the library, 304 S. Main Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is open, so if interested visit the library’s website and go to the events calendar and sign up.

Fall fun

Speaking of fall crafts makes me think of other fall events. Churches, if you are planning a fall festival or community event you want to share, please let me know and I’ll compile a listing of these happenings.

Breakfast and more

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, hosts a breakfast every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. Cost is a donation of any size. While at the church, be sure to visit the Community Closet. Selections change monthly. All donations from the events support Old Mill Ministries outreach.

Workshops planned

Lowe’s will be offering a variety of workshops during October. These will include an in-store one titled “Make Your Mini Hero Happy with a Fire Rescuer Kit” on Oct. 15. Another will be offered, “How to Build and Grow a Vertical Garden” Oct. 18 and will be livestreamed.

There will be additional workshops coming up in November as well.

Did you know?

I went to www.holidayinsights.com to search out what holidays are taking place today or this week and discovered that there are two going on today celebrating some hard working individuals that we should always be thankful for and celebrate.

Oct. 12, according to the site is Emergency Nurses Day and Old Farmer’s Day. As the site shared, this is a day to honor and salute these nurses and farmers. Not just today, but let’s give thanks for them and their hard work and dedication every day.

Days to celebrate

In addition to the above holidays noted, I also learned of several others from www.holidayinsights.com that sound like lots of fun to celebrate and for a couple, you have time to plan.

I discovered that Oct. 7 was World Smile Day, the first Friday of the month, a day we should observe all the time, don’t you think? The site noted that it would be a great idea to pass along a smile to others along with a kind deed too.

Did you know that Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day? The website shared that you can celebrate this day multiple ways including making desserts for lunch and dinner and to have dessert for breakfast, have an extra piece and eat dessert first. All sound like good ideas to me.

The other listed on the site, also Oct. 14 is World Egg Day. It also suggested enjoying eggs for every meal as well as having an egg hunt or an egg throwing contest and more.

Whichever of these you decide to celebrate and however you celebrate, enjoy and Happy October!!