Eye of the Tribune

Holiday bazaar

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be sponsoring its annual holiday bazaar Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be holiday shopping with multiple vendors, crafters, raffles and homemade desserts. A food truck will also be at the church. For more information, call 704-663-5659.

Pork barbecue

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will be having its 72nd annual barbecue Nov. 10 with serving beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $12 per plate, which will include homemade dessert and $5 per sandwich. Delivery will not be available.

Oyster stew fundraiser

Bethel United Methodist Church, 7284 Campground Road in Denver, will sponsor its oyster stew fundraiser Nov. 19 from noon until. In addition to the oyster stew, there will be taco soup, drinks and dessert. Hot dogs will be available free for the kids. Dine in or drive-thru will be available. The drive-thru will be behind the fellowship hall.

Greek pastry sale

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Pastry Sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 11 and raises money for local outreach ministries.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 5 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec, 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.

Fundraiser concert

The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will perform at a fundraiser benefitting the orchestra. Directed by Frances Blaker, it will be Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at The Hurt Hub, 210 Delburg St., Davidson. Cost is $50 per person for advance tickets by going to www.ncbo.live/tickets or by visiting www.ncbo.live. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each or five for $20. During the afternoon, attendees will enjoy appetizers, a musical performance, wine, conversation with the musicians and a raffle. For details, contact Barbara Krumdieck at baroqueorchestra@gmail.com.

St. Alban’s concert

On Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will present a concert celebrating the many contributions of Bill Lawing, trumpeter and recently-retired beloved teacher at Davidson College, to the music scene in this area.

The Carolina Brass Quintet is a national touring ensemble and Summit Recording artist. Beginning at 1:45 p.m., DavidsonLearns will host a discussion with the artists, and a meet the artists reception will follow the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. Fore more informiation, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Concert and composer weekend





The First Baptist Church of Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will host a Concert and Composer Weekend with Mary McDonald beginning Nov. 12 with a choral clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. along with a free concert by McDonald at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. On Nov. 13, McDonald will lead worship and direct the Sanctuary Choir during both the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. All are invited to attend. For details, contact Eddie Hicks at eddie@fbcmooresville.com.