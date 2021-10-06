Eye of the Tribune

Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5. Plates will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Correction
In the Oct. 3 edition of the Mooresville Tribune, an article appeared about an upcoming nursing recruitment event to be held Oct. 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The incorrect phone number was listed for those who might have questions about the event. It should have been to call Carrie in recruitment at 704-660-4440.
In adherence with providing COVID-Safe care, screeners will ask screening questions and take temperatures before entry to the event, which will be held in the hospital’s community classrooms with appropriate social distancing. Masks are required
All experienced and new graduate nurses are invited to attend this special recruitment opportunity, which will be held in the hospital’s Community classrooms with appropriate social distancing and masks. Résumés are encouraged as nursing directors will be available for on-site interview.
Golf tournament
Golfers, don’t forget!
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention Golf Tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Photo competition
A press release we received indicates the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is accepting entries to its 17th annual Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m.
A few rules were given in the release that entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes will be considered. Also, no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photos must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2017 or later.
Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category which includes animal behavior, birds, invertebrates, mammals, outdoor recreation, reptiles and amphibians, wild landscapes, wild plants and fungi, youth photographer: any of the above shot by ages 13-17 and another youth category, any of the above shot by age 12 and younger.
The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2022 issue of “Wildlife in North Carolina.”
For more details about the contest, visit ncwildlife.org/contest.
Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.