Eye of the Tribune

Golf tournament

Golfers, don’t forget!

The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention Golf Tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.

Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.

Photo competition

A press release we received indicates the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is accepting entries to its 17th annual Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m.

A few rules were given in the release that entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes will be considered. Also, no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photos must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2017 or later.