Eye of the Tribune

The Mooresville Garden Club is sponsoring a Blue and Gold Star Marker Dedication, and the community is invited to this attend this celebration honoring Blue and Gold Star families. The event will be held June 14 at 9 a.m. at the Willow Valley Cemetery, 464 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville. Refreshment will follow at Richard’s Coffee Shop, located at 165 N. Main Street.

Those interested in attending this special event are asked to RSVP by June 7 to Barb by calling 281-728-6472 or emailing blbesecker@gmail.com.

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast June 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

If you are looking for a loving, safe, kindergarten readiness program for your preschooler, then be sure to check out the open house event planned at the Weekday Preschool at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road.

Planned for June 4 from 3-6 p.m., they are offering a fun outing for families with bounce house, prizes, face painting, bubbles, games and crafts for the children while the parents meet the director, teachers and other parents and have a chance to tour the classrooms.

Trinity’s new Weekday Preschool will be opening in September and is for ages 1-5. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Enrollment is underway for classes for 4K, 3’s, 2’s, and 12 to 23 months. There are options for 2-day, 3-day or 5-day classes. Additional details on Trinity’s Weekday Preschool is available at www.trinitybaptist.com/preschool or by calling Terry Lyons, director of the preschool, at 704-662-9303.

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be held June 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar is scheduled for June 27 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300 in Mooresville. Those interested in attending are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director, lead the seminars with a question and answer period to follow each. If unable to attend, there will be additional seminars throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

