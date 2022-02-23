Eye of the Tribune

Bible study
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, will be hosting a new spring Bible study beginning March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.”
Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit https://www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them on Wednesday evenings.
Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Feb. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout only. Cost is $8 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.
Felicity Manor kickoff
A community kickoff for Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, will be Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St. The drop-in event will be from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are necessary.
Jill Lowe, founder, shared on the manor’s Facebook page that they are “excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mooresville community and share more about the vision of Felicity Manor.” All are invited to drop by.
Karaoke night
Rocky Mount Church has a fun evening of karaoke planned for March 19. Karaoke @The Mount will be a time of celebrating with special friends. This event for the special needs community ages 16 and older, will be held at The Boathouse at Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.
Snacks and beverages will be available during the evening.
Space is limited, so those interested in joining in this simple, safe and fun occasion must register by March 5. For more information and to sign up, scan the QR code.
Scholarships
The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is taking applications for its need-based/academic scholarship to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.
Applications are available online and may be downloaded from the hospital’s website at LNRMC.com under the About tab. Click on Volunteer Opportunities 2022 Auxiliary Scholarships or you may inquire with local high school guidance counselors. Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. The application deadline is April 22.
New club
Youth, there’s a new club in town, and you are invited to join them.
Sponsored by the Mooresville Garden Club, a youth garden club will meet March 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Talbert Recreation Center garden, 210 Talbert Point Drive. During the meeting, the group will choose a container and some succulent plants as well as small items to place in your garden. Afterward, those attending will clean up the area, have refreshments and vote on a name for the club.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to kimberworth@gmail.com so that there are enough supplies. You are also asked to bring a mask.
