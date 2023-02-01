Eye of the Tribune

Correction

In the item noting the Mooresville Garden’s Club’s upcoming 75th anniversary and the search for memorabilia of garden club items since the formation of the club to the current time, the email address was incorrect.

For those who would like to share items with the club for the observance, the correct email to contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, should be mgc75th@?yahoo.?com.

Lunch and Learn

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be hosting a DON’T BE “SUPER” SCAMMED Lunch and Learn Feb. 12 beginning at 11:45 a.m. following morning worship service.

Free and open to the public, the event will be in the church’s Family Life Center, 9425 N.C. 152 W. RSVP by Feb. 9 to the church at 704-664-1514 or office@prospectpres.org.

Special events

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, will be offering two special programs in February. The first will be a two-hour Loss of Spouse seminar offered Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. The second event, Feb. 11, will be the beginning of a 13-week GriefShare program scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

If anyone is interested in attending either event, register on the church website at shearerpca.org or call Jim at 704-236-7570.

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., and are provided by its experienced art instructors.

The second lecture in the series, “My Impressionist Art Trip Through France” with Dr. Mary-Louise Biasotti Hooper, will be Feb. 19 from 2-3 p.m.

Come see the places where the impressionists and post-Impressionists lived and painted. Take a trip with Hooper through the streets of Paris, then northwest to the vagaries of the English Channel and finally south to the beauty of Provence and Nice.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.

Celebration

One of the most legendary AM radio stations in the United States celebrates its 75th birthday Feb. 4 with a free event at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy.

Radio station WPAQ, aka The Voice of the Blue Ridge, went live in 1948, and three quarters of a century later continues the vision of founder Ralph Epperson to be “your home for bluegrass and Old Time string music,” with a dash of gospel as well. The festivities Feb. 4 begin at 4:30 p.m. with a showing of a documentary about Epperson and his station’s place in AM radio history: “Broadcast: A Man and His Dream,” directed by Jordan Nance of Reidsville.

A concert begins at 5:45 p.m. featuring five bands: Travis Frye & Blue Mountain, The Country Boys, Slate Mountain Ramblers, The Nunn Brothers and Harrison Ridge.

Mount Airy is one of a select few towns with a radio station that continues to keep its founder’s promise more than seven decades later. One example is the Merry-Go-Round live broadcast of Old Time and bluegrass music. Every Saturday morning, musicians have performed live on the station’s airwaves, making it the second-longest running live radio broadcast in the nation.

Merry-Go-Round fans can enjoy a live broadcast earlier Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Earl Theatre for an admission price of $8.