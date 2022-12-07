Eye of the Tribune

Giving Tree

While searching the Mooresville Public Library’s website, I discovered on the calendar of events that during December, Mooresville Public Library locations are collecting new hats, scarves and gloves for the Christian Mission and canned food for FeedNC. Donations can be hung on one of their giving trees, or the canned food can be placed in a box and put under the tree.

The site also noted that youth services at the main library will have a diaper tree to collect diapers and wipes for the Iredell Partnership for Young Children pamper pantry.

The Main Library is at 304 S. Main St., and the West branch is at 614 Brawley School Road.

Downtown happenings

The Mooresville Downtown Commission has announced a lineup of events taking place this holiday season in downtown Mooresville with lots of fun in store.

These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m.; a Classic Christmas in Mooresville Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m.; and the Winterlights Alive light show running daily through 9 p.m. from Dec. 6-25.

For information on the events, visit the commission’s website at https://www.downtownmooresville.com/signature-events

Cards wanted

Felicity Gives Back, a community outreach of Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, wants to help make Christmas special for their widows and is asking for the community to share Christmas cards.

Any variety of Christmas cards with a simple signature or note in an unsealed envelope is what is needed.

Send the cards by Dec. 11 to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115 or drop them off at their community mailbox at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, behind Freedom Christian Center.

Giving Machine

The world-famous “Light the World Giving Machine” is coming to Charlotte this holiday season.

People can insert their credit card into these special giving machines and donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.

In Charlotte, people will also be able to use the “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” to support two local charities — Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays — and buy such items as a soft pillow and warm blanket for a newly arrived refugee or a week’s worth of groceries for a family in need.

The “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” will be near the fountain in Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence shopping complex, one block north of Interstate 485 on Providence Road, from Dec. 13-17.

The “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provides an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities. For information, visit https://www.mobilegivingmachine.org

Christmas social

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church Street in Mooresville, will be having its Christmas social Dec. 9 from 1:30-3 p.m. There will be carols, cookies and cocoa with the Mooresville High School Chorus.

You must RSVP for this event by Dec. 7 by calling 704-662-3337.