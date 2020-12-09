Eye of the Tribune

Fruit sale
Faith United Methodist Church is having its annual fruit sale this week. The fruit is fresh from Florida. If you would like to purchase a box, call the church at 704 664-5493 or 980 226-6409.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday with the next meal scheduled for Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Eat-in or takeout are available.
Blood drive
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will sponsor a blood drive Dec. 22 from 3-6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Soup’s on
Seniors, you are invited to drop by the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, and pick up lunch Dec. 14 at noon. They will be having homemade soup, crackers, dessert and water for you to pick up and take home to enjoy.
RSVP to get the lunch by Dec. 10 (tomorrow) by calling 704-662-3337 or jbarraclough@iredellcoa.org.
Living nativities
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a drive-thru nativity Dec. 19 from 3-4 p.m. with the eight stations on the birth of Christ.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting “A Christmas Walk” on Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. There will be Christmas inflatables, a live nativity and a nativity set display. All are welcome to attend this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will be cookies and hot chocolate and hot cider.
Christmas Eve services
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns. Please note that the 4 p.m. family celebration has been canceled.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a parking lot Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.
Christmas events
Because of COVID-19, First Baptist Church Mooresville is strongly encouraging the community to watch its Christmas events online. For additional information on events and times, visit their website at www.fbcmooresville.com.
No-sew blankets
And, seniors, here’s another opportunity for you.
Would you like to help make some no-sew blankets from your home for a good cause? There are no special sewing skills needed to make these blankets. All the materials and written instructions can be picked up Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. Completed blankets can be dropped off at the center, and they will then be shared with children and seniors in Iredell County.
Share your news, happenings, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Give me a call at 704-696-2943 or email to news@mooresvilletribune.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.