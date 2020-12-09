Eye of the Tribune

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting “A Christmas Walk” on Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. There will be Christmas inflatables, a live nativity and a nativity set display. All are welcome to attend this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will be cookies and hot chocolate and hot cider.

Christmas Eve services

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns. Please note that the 4 p.m. family celebration has been canceled.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a parking lot Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.

Christmas events

Because of COVID-19, First Baptist Church Mooresville is strongly encouraging the community to watch its Christmas events online. For additional information on events and times, visit their website at www.fbcmooresville.com.

No-sew blankets

And, seniors, here’s another opportunity for you.

Would you like to help make some no-sew blankets from your home for a good cause? There are no special sewing skills needed to make these blankets. All the materials and written instructions can be picked up Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. Completed blankets can be dropped off at the center, and they will then be shared with children and seniors in Iredell County.

