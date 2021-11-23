F-3 bowling tournament brings in more than $13K for Mooresville Police Department's Heroes and Helpers

A local fitness and fellowship group was responsible for a fundraiser Sunday for the Mooresville Police Department’s Heroes and Helpers program, and when the money was tallied, more than $13,600 was raised.

F-3, which stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, reached out to Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Officer Dave Harding a couple of months ago and wanted to participate in an event to show appreciation for the police department and the community, Harding said.

Harding met with the group’s leader, Chris Baker, and mentioned the need for donations for Heroes and Helpers, and Baker and F-3 agreed to take on the project.

As a result a bowling tournament was held Sunday at Victory Lanes, and with the donations collected Sunday, Heroes and Helpers has now exceeded $16,000 in donations.

Harding said the money will be used to help children who have lost a parent or come from financially vulnerable backgrounds. The program, now in its sixth year, Heroes and Helpers is also an effort to build trust and strengthen relationships between the police and the community.

This year’s Heroes and Helpers will be on Dec. 11. Because of the tremendous amount of donations from the community Heroes and Helpers will take 40 underprivileged children shopping at Target with each child receiving $200 to buy Christmas gifts they would not otherwise receive. In addition, the parents will receive a $100 gift card to buy Christmas dinner. This is the most children that have ever participated in Heroes and Helpers.