Facilities welcome newest phase of reopening with open arms

“Amen,” exclaimed one member of Mooresville’s Endless Fitness center, an around-the-clock, private membership-only establishment filled with a variety of physically-demanding machines designed to improve all areas of fitness, as he fine-tuned one of the outlet’s computerized treadmills. “We’ve been waiting for this to happen. Now, it has. We can get back into our regular routines.”

Endless Fitness, off NC 150 in Mooresville, is among the several in the surrounding area returning to as much as regular schedule as possible.

As is the case with practically all others, some health-related protocols remain in place. All of the equipment is carefully and completely sanitized following use. Also, social distancing continues to be encouraged as all of the various workout stations that features the standard physical fitness machines as well as some weightlifting stalls.

The reopening of the fitness sites served to coincide with the state’s approval that also increased the number of attendees at mass gatherings to 25 for indoor gatherings – up for the formal number of 10 – and top 50 – doubling the previous number – for outdoor affairs.