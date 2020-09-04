Facilities welcome newest phase of reopening with open arms

“It’s great to be back!”
That is now the sentiment being heard echoing throughout the workout stalls and equipment stations inside physical fitness facilities – large and small – all around the immediate area.
Such locations both as part of a national chain as well as those operating on a much more localized platform are now among the ones reopening courtesy of a decision coming from the state government headquarters earlier this week.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper slightly turned up the “dimmer switch’’ during a news conference announcing that the state has now advanced – officially as of Friday – into the Stage 2.5 of reopening to account for the first such change in status in the Safer At Home plan since late May.
As a result, additional businesses will now be allowed to be open and almost fully operational. The list of such openings include indoor exercise facilities, museums, aquariums, outdoor playgrounds, gyms, bowling centers, yoga and dance studios, martial arts and boxing clubs among others.
Some restrictions remain in place.
Limited capacities will be enforced in sites such as the indoor exercise locations, museums and aquariums as well as the outdoor playgrounds.
A 30-percent capacity limit will be applied to the gyms, bowling houses, yoga and dance studios, martial arts and boxing clubs as well as others that fit that particular bill.
“Amen,” exclaimed one member of Mooresville’s Endless Fitness center, an around-the-clock, private membership-only establishment filled with a variety of physically-demanding machines designed to improve all areas of fitness, as he fine-tuned one of the outlet’s computerized treadmills. “We’ve been waiting for this to happen. Now, it has. We can get back into our regular routines.”
Endless Fitness, off NC 150 in Mooresville, is among the several in the surrounding area returning to as much as regular schedule as possible.
As is the case with practically all others, some health-related protocols remain in place. All of the equipment is carefully and completely sanitized following use. Also, social distancing continues to be encouraged as all of the various workout stations that features the standard physical fitness machines as well as some weightlifting stalls.
The reopening of the fitness sites served to coincide with the state’s approval that also increased the number of attendees at mass gatherings to 25 for indoor gatherings – up for the formal number of 10 – and top 50 – doubling the previous number – for outdoor affairs.
Along with the various indoor sites, outdoor playgrounds – closed off to the public practically since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in early March – will be allowed to reopen with not restrictions but with the wearing of personal masks required for all present age 5 and older.
All locations are also continuing to caution all in attendance to be aware of any and all potential COVID-19 symptoms when making use of the various items now readily available.
The newest phase of the master plan, put into effect days before the previous stage was set to expire, will now remain in place through Sept. 22.
