Fair View Church invites the community to join their Heritage Day worship service and celebration on Sept. 10, at 10 a.m..

The guest preacher will be The Rev. Donna Smith, who served as associate pastor at Fair View (1999-2003) and currently serves as pastor at Mt. Olivet UMC in Lexington.

During the service, Otho Davis, one of the church’s longest serving members, will share his personal memories of the life of Fair View in the Mount Mourne community. Members with 50 and 75-plus years of service will be recognized, and members that have gone on to the Church Triumphant in the past year will be honored. The chancel choir will offer special music, and congregational hymns will be old familiar favorites. Heritage photos and memorabilia will be on display in the gathering area when entering the sanctuary.

Following the 10 a.m. worship service, all are invited to stay for a traditional covered-dish lunch at the church fellowship hall. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Fair View invites Mooresville and the surrounding communities to attend this annual Heritage Day service in person or online. If you prefer to join virtually, the service is live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FVUMC.MtMourne and the church website at www.fairviewumc.org.

The church is located at 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, at the intersection of N.C. 115 and Fairview Road. The campus and parking are accessible from either route. For more information, visit the church’s website at www.fairviewumc.org, or call the church office at 980-689-2001.