Fall festivals

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. There will be food, a cakewalk, hayrides, bounce house, turkey shoot, face painting, bingo, trick or treat and other events for adults and children. Join us and bring a friend.

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a fall festival Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The trunk or treat will include inflatables, crafts, face painting, cake walk, games, door prizes, free food and special coffees and lots of candy. There will be activities for all ages including hundreds of pumpkins for crafts, a pumpkin roll and a pumpkin bean bag toss. As a special addition this year, prayer requests will be received. Church staffers will be prepared to pray on the spot for the personal needs of the community.