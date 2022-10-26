Multiple churches are planning fall festivals, truck or treats or both this weekend, and the community is invited to attend.
They include:
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. Highway 152, Mooresville, will host a trunk or treat Oct. 29 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. There will be food, a cakewalk, hayrides, bounce house, turkey shoot, face painting, bingo, trick or treat and other events for adults and children. Join us and bring a friend.
Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a fall festival Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The trunk or treat will include inflatables, crafts, face painting, cake walk, games, door prizes, free food and special coffees and lots of candy. There will be activities for all ages including hundreds of pumpkins for crafts, a pumpkin roll and a pumpkin bean bag toss. As a special addition this year, prayer requests will be received. Church staffers will be prepared to pray on the spot for the personal needs of the community.