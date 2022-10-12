On the morning of Oct. 6, members of the Mooresville Garden Club gathered to replant the tiered planter at the Mooresville Public Library, giving it a fall look. After cleaning out the previous plants, pansies donated by the library, pumpkins and small gourds donated by Carrigan Farms, and large gourds donated by Mike Trivette were placed in the planter giving it a new special look for the season.
Fall flavor added to planter
