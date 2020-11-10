Fall Foliage Cruise draws record number of boats

The 6th Annual Lake Norman Marina and Boat Club Fall Foliage Cruise saw a record 38 boats participate.

The mild temperature and beautiful fall colors undoubtedly contributed to the high turn-out, and boating has become extremely popular during the pandemic. Families have very limited activities to choose from. Boating has enabled them to enjoy time together while also gaining the health benefits of fresh air and sun. As a result, “nautical distancing” is a new term that has been coined. Boat sales, boat rentals and boat club memberships have all been at record levels across the country this year.

The Fall Foliage Cruise boats left Lake Norman Marina at 10 a.m. and cruised nine miles up to the far north end of Lake Norman. A “fast group” made up of mostly fiberglass runabouts cruised about 25 MPH, while a “slow group” made up of mostly pontoon boats cruised about 17 MPH.

Tony and Sue Santoro live on Lake Norman in Cornelius and joined the Lake Norman Boat Club in June of this year. This was their first time on the Fall Foliage Cruise. Tony said, “It was spectacular seeing the beautiful colors and the long line of boats cruising up the lake together! We couldn’t think of a more fun and enjoyable way to experience a fall day in North Carolina!”

Bill Kennedy has participated in all Fall Foliage Cruises and said, “I look forward to this every year as the capstone of the boating season! This year it was especially enjoyable the way we snaked around some of the islands, and the leaves were beautiful. The warm weather was nice, but I’ve enjoyed it even when it’s cold!”