Fall fun happenings

Trunk or treats
Central United Methodist Church, 214 N. Academy St., Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have its trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be presenting a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. There will also be a bounce house and a hot dog dinner. All are invited to this free, family-friendly event. In order to have an accurate headcount, however, those attending are asked to RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgv_nCGjWFHBLLmKOG1IB72mfCOoFiEOF6dqMF6EO8hZuwkg/viewform. Costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, scariest, grossest and funniest trunks.
Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat/fall festival Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. Events will include a free hot dog dinner, cake walks, an obstacle course, children’s games and trunks with games and candy treats. All are invited to bring their children and enjoy this fun, free event.
West Church, Lake Norman/Mooresville is planning a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Norman High School, 186 Doolie Road, Mooresville. Fun free activities include a family adventure scavenger hunt, a pizza meal compliments of Taste of Buffalo Pizza and West Church, decorated trunks, cotton candy and popcorn, crafts for ages pre-K to fifth grade, a DJ with music, and candy. Registration will close Oct. 25. To register for the event, enter the trunk decorating contest and more, visit the church website at www.headingwest.org/event/trunk-or-treat-halloween-extravaganza/.
Fall festivals
Cadence Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, will be holding a fall festival Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m., and all are invited to attend. There will be food, live performances and social distanced trunk or treat. Admission is free.
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a fall festival Oct. 30 from 3-8 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. There will be games, candy for the kids, a cake walk, bingo, bounce house, bonfire with s’mores, wagon rides and free hotdogs with all the fixings.