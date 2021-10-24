Fall fun happenings

Trunk or treats

Central United Methodist Church, 214 N. Academy St., Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have its trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be presenting a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. There will also be a bounce house and a hot dog dinner. All are invited to this free, family-friendly event. In order to have an accurate headcount, however, those attending are asked to RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgv_nCGjWFHBLLmKOG1IB72mfCOoFiEOF6dqMF6EO8hZuwkg/viewform. Costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, scariest, grossest and funniest trunks.

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat/fall festival Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. Events will include a free hot dog dinner, cake walks, an obstacle course, children’s games and trunks with games and candy treats. All are invited to bring their children and enjoy this fun, free event.