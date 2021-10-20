Fall fun happenings

Churches in the area have planned fall fun activities for the community to attend. Some of the trunk or treats and fall festivals include the following:
Trunk or treat
Central United Methodist Church, 214 N. Academy Street, Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will have its trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. The trunk or treat will be held from 4 p.m. until the candy runs out. A bounce house will be set up from 5-7 p.m. and a hot dog dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee to participate. The only expenses are treats to pass out and trunk decorations. Prizes will be awarded in various categories for the trunks. For more information, call 704-664-5474.
West Church, Lake Norman/Mooresville is planning a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Norman High School, 186 Doolie Road, Mooresville. Fun free activities include a family adventure scavenger hunt, a pizza meal compliments of Taste of Buffalo Pizza and West Church, decorated trunks, cotton candy and popcorn, crafts for ages pre-K to fifth grade, a DJ with music, and candy. Registration will close Oct. 25. To register for the event, enter the trunk decorating contest and more, visit the church website at www.headingwest.org/event/trunk-or-treat-halloween-extravaganza/.
Fall festival
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a fall festival Oct. 30 from 3-8 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. There will be games, candy for the kids, a cake walk, bingo, bounce house, bonfire with s’mores, wagon rides and free hot dogs with all the fixings.