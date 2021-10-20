Fall fun happenings

Churches in the area have planned fall fun activities for the community to attend. Some of the trunk or treats and fall festivals include the following:

Trunk or treat

Central United Methodist Church, 214 N. Academy Street, Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will have its trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a trunk or treat Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. The trunk or treat will be held from 4 p.m. until the candy runs out. A bounce house will be set up from 5-7 p.m. and a hot dog dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee to participate. The only expenses are treats to pass out and trunk decorations. Prizes will be awarded in various categories for the trunks. For more information, call 704-664-5474.