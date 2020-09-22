FALL TRADITIONS TO RETURN

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two fall traditions at Carrigan Farms will go on with some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pumpkin picking will begin Oct. 1, Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail begins Oct. 2 and reservations will be required.

Pumpkin picking will last through the month of October. The pumpkins are grown at Carrrigan Farms and everyone can pick their pumpkin right off the vine. Farm officials said the pumpkin patches are large and there is plenty of room for social distancing. Hayride shuttles will take visitors to and from the farm entrance to the back of the 250-acre farm.

Masks are required wherever social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information or to make reservations visit http://www.carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins.

The cost is $12 per person for everyone ages 2 and older. Young babies 23 months and under are admitted free; however, they do not get a pumpkin. A $2 per person, non-refundable deposit is required to reserve your appointment and the remaining $10 per person is due at the door.

Hours are Monday through Friday: 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: Every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.