FALL TRADITIONS TO RETURN

Two fall traditions at Carrigan Farms will go on with some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pumpkin picking will begin Oct. 1, Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail begins Oct. 2 and reservations will be required.
Pumpkin picking will last through the month of October. The pumpkins are grown at Carrrigan Farms and everyone can pick their pumpkin right off the vine. Farm officials said the pumpkin patches are large and there is plenty of room for social distancing. Hayride shuttles will take visitors to and from the farm entrance to the back of the 250-acre farm.
Masks are required wherever social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information or to make reservations visit http://www.carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins.
The cost is $12 per person for everyone ages 2 and older. Young babies 23 months and under are admitted free; however, they do not get a pumpkin. A $2 per person, non-refundable deposit is required to reserve your appointment and the remaining $10 per person is due at the door.
Hours are Monday through Friday: 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: Every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The haunted trail will be open select nights in October. The experience features a miles-long outdoor haunted trail and a moonlit corn maze that are sure to terrify. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are required and masks are required wherever social distancing cannot be maintained
The cost is $25 per person on Thursday and Sunday and $30 per person on Friday and Saturday. A total of $5 is due as a deposit when making a reservation and the remainder is due at the door.
Cash or check only (credit and debit cards are not accepted at the door). In exchange for making an advance reservation, each guest will receive a $5 dining voucher to use at the quarry kitchen on the evening of their visit. Visit the website here to make a reservation for Scarrigan Farms at https://www.scarriganfarms.com/reservations/
The haunted trail is not recommended for children younger than 12.
Carrigan Farms, a fifth-generation family owned farm, is located at 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville.
