Family Easter event encouraged to show love and support

On Saturday afternoon from 2-4 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, provided an opportunity for the community to come together and participate in a COVID-19 safe family Easter egg hunt.

The event featured activities including a sidewalk chalk trail, Easter photo booth, “jelly bean” story and hidden candy-filled eggs. It was noted that non-candy options were also available upon request.

In a release, it was shared that “the first 150 children that came to the event received a free Easter basket. Participants were encouraged to ‘gift’ extra Easter baskets to someone who is shut in, in quarantine, or someone they love, to show their affection and support during our second Easter with COVID-19 restrictions.”

Ellen Abercrombie said that there had been a “pretty good crowd” to show up for the special event and that any baskets that remained at the end of the day would be shared with residents at Crown Colony of Mooresville assisted living facility.