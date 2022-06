Cadence of Mooresville is joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and fight for a cure by sponsoring a Longest Day family event on June 21 from 2-4 p.m.

“On the Longest Day We Fight” will feature a water slide, purple lemonade stand, which will be a fundraiser, music and memories and the chance to place a flag in honor of a loved one.

The community is invited to join them for this special event.