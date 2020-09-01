Family, friends celebrate Gladys Sipes' 90th birthday, drive-thru style

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gladys Sipes doesn’t seem to have spent much of her life sitting still.

On Sunday, though, her friends and family traveled to see her, turning her 90th birthday into a celebration fit for a queen. With consideration of the coronavirus outbreak, the family set up a drive-thru celebration at Bethel United Methodist Church. They handed out cake and people came through blowing bubbles, singing happy birthday songs – and sharing the joy and appreciation for the woman who has spent her life as an active part of the community.

Her 90th birthday wasn’t until Monday, but on Sunday cake was served – from family members masked and gloved in a nod to the times – songs were sung, and guests lined up in their cars to share stories and memories.

In recent years her birthday wasn’t quite as jolly, with a hospital stay after an injury hampering her last one, daughter Sue Hallman said.

This time, though, her community turned out for her. Her two sons and daughter greeted guests and shared stories of their mom. People had already been bringing flowers and gifts and the front yard of her house had a special sign in her honor.