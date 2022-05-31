Family luau was a huge success

Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.

This special luau, Rocky River Elementary School’s end of the year event, was sponsored by the school’s PIT Crew (Parent Involvement Team) and their co-treasurer, Monica Donaldson, who served as the event coordinator.

Donaldson noted that the school’s intern assistant principal Kaylor Kaemba contacted Carrigan Farms and she and Kelli Carrigan came up with the luau theme.

Having a full family end-of-the-year event like this was a first for both the school and Donaldson, she shared. Creating some of the decorations herself and having parent volunteers assemble them helped, as she said, “to keep costs under budget, but not skimp on the experience.”

Donaldson gave thanks to Carrigan Farms who, as she noted, through their generosity and partnership, helped provide a very beautiful backdrop to the school’s first family luau.

Approximately 500 people attended the May 24 event, and upon arrival, each were welcomed and presented with a lei and invited to enjoy the food and fun.

An area was provided for children to play with beach balls, hula hoops or just to run and have fun.

A variety of food was offered for the families to enjoy including grilled hotdogs, hamburgers and vegan burgers or cheese, pepperoni and Hawaiian pizzas along with piña colada and strawberry lemonade slushies, pineapple ice cream parfaits, and a handful of other delicious desserts.

Tables, decorated with a pineapple sporting sunglasses sitting upon a lei, were set up for people to eat at either on the white sands where they could see the waterfall or under the pavilion decked with lots of lights and palm trees.

Fun Polynesian entertainment was provided during the evening by Aloha Island Hula Girls, as they shared some hula dancing for the crowd. The professional dancers then invited the children to come forward and learn a hula dance as well. They then called for “five brave men” to come and try their hand at the some of the festive dancing.

The action packed event continued with a contest to determine who was the best hula-hooper, after which a call went out to join in the limbo. Then it was time to head to the pavilion where DJ Scott Vaughn, who had been providing music throughout the event, played dancing music for the crowd. Everyone was then directed back to the grassy area, where they could watch the performance of a fire knife dancer, drawing both the entertainment and luau to a conclusion, and each was bid aloha.

“After years of COVID-19 restrictions, this is the school’s first big event,” shared Donaldson. “The PIT Crew felt it was a huge success. And it may become a new school tradition with possibly different themes.”