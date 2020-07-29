Family medicine doctor and nurse practitioner join group
Family medicine doctor and nurse practitioner join group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Byers Creek in Mooresville has welcomed Elizabeth Clay, D.O., Family Medicine physician and Elizabeth Hayes, DNP, FNP-BC.

Clay and Hayes are now seeing patients in the Byers Creek office, located at 128 Argus Lane, Suite A, in Mooresville as well as continuing to see patients in their Family Medicine office in Denver.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about Primary Care Byers Creek, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-4362. Online scheduling and telehealth appointments are available.

