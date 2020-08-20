Family of missing teen offering $5K reward

The family of Selena Cawley is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Selena to her family.
Selena was last seen more than a week ago around 4 p.m. in the backyard of her residence in the Morrison Plantation subdivision. It is believed Selena left on foot in an unknown direction on Aug. 12.
Selena is 5-feet to 5-feet-two inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She has shoulder length, long black curly hair and was last seen wearing an off-white short sleeve shirt, cut off blue jean shorts, and purple and black Birkenstock-like sandals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or the Mooresville Police Department's non-emergency number at 704-664-3311.
