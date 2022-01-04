Family physician joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is welcoming Nicole Gyasi, M.D.
Gyasi is a board-certified family medicine physician providing comprehensive care and treatment for the entire family, from children to adult and geriatric patients. Her medical education includes a doctorate of medicine from the Medical University of the Americas, Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies, a Master of Science from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Potsdam, Potsdam, New York. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
For more information about the Lake Norman Medical Group, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. Gyasi is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-799-7811, and to learn more about Lake Norman Medical Group, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is located at 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100.