Family physician joins medical group

Gyasi is a board-certified family medicine physician providing comprehensive care and treatment for the entire family, from children to adult and geriatric patients. Her medical education includes a doctorate of medicine from the Medical University of the Americas, Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies, a Master of Science from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Potsdam, Potsdam, New York. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.