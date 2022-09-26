‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ to showcase local talent

Center Stage Alliance is proud to present the first show of their 2022-23 season, “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” opening Sept. 29, at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville.

This enchanting Roald Dahl tale about the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers and a family of foxes is brought to the stage with more than 40 cast members made up of both adults and children from this community. Prepare to be held in suspense as the foxes and their animal friends try to outwit the farmers and survive many close calls.

The show will run for two weekends, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8. Tickets are $16 online (plus fees) at CenterStageAlliance.org, and $20 at the door. Thursday shows, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, are half price ($8) for all students at the door.

Director Josh Myers and Assistant Director Marsha Angell have brought this classic tale to life with their artistic flair, from costumes and set pieces, to the addition of live music, provided by Third Wheel — Karla Kincaid, Stewart Kincaid and Josh Myers. The audience will surely be impressed with the talent onstage and backstage.

Center Stage is extremely proud to have seasoned actors and crew, as well as newcomers to the theatre world and to provide a place for all ages to get involved.

Center Stage Alliance is a volunteer organization and 501c3 that began in 2020 with the goal to create and unite through the arts. Center Stage Alliance offers a children’s/teen’s summer camp, which hosted more than 60 campers this summer. In addition, fall classes are available as an introduction to art, dance, theatre and music. This is a six-week course, open to ages 8-18. Classes begin Oct. 18, and registration is currently open on the website, CenterStageAlliance.org. Scholarships are available.

After a very successful run of “Annie, Jr.” in the spring, Center Stage is excited to be back on the stage with “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” introducing more of our community to theatre arts. Next, the community theatre group will present their holiday show, “Christmas Belles,” a Southern-fried yuletide comedy, Dec. 8-17. Their next musical, “The Sound of Music,” takes place in March 2023. Auditions are Dec. 12 and 13 and are open to everyone. Visit the website for more information on upcoming classes, shows, and auditions at CenterStageAlliance.org.