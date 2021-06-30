Looking for fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, craft items, jewelry, plants or more? Check out the various farmers markets around the area. The Mooresville Farmers Market, hosted by Mooresville Parks and Recreation, is held Saturdays, June through September, from 8 a.m. to noon at Liberty Park, 255 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville. The market started up for the season June 5 with multiple vendors offering their goodies to the community. Pictured at left are Kacey Stephens and son, Thomas, of Cleveland with their homegrown vegetables. At right, Sarah Sowa, The Gardening Librarian, has a variety of plants along with a few veggies at her space. Additional markets in town available to visit and check out all the produce, baked goods and other goodies they offer include Josh’s Farmers Market, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave., Mooresville, and Merino Mill Market, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville.
Farmers markets offer variety of goodies
