Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A women’s event that is also a fundraiser for local groups will be held June 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Sip, Shop & Strut: A Spring Fashion Show Event multi fundraiser for local groups and networking opportunity will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Boulevard.

Hosted by Bliss by the Lake Boutique, The Perfect Dress and Unfazed Clothing Co. in partnership with LKN Magazine, the event will feature a cocktail hour (wine), fashion show and shopping. There will be food and drinks as well as music provided by Platinum DJ. Moments by Heather Edmunds & Company will be providing photography. Amber Valentine will be the show emcee and models include the First Lady of Cornelius Sharon Washam and other women from around the lake.

Participating vendors include Sharla Jewelry, with local artist-made jewelry that reflects heart and style.

Ten percent of profits go to Heart For Africa, since 2010. Every piece is handcrafted for a purpose. VIVASol, a local medical weight loss, alternative medicine, and aesthetics practice will showcase UPNEEQ, a product temporarily widening and whitening eyes, Vitamin C serum, and will offer chair massages from their massage therapist.

LKN Local, a women-owned local business offering soft, stylish, flattering, high-quality Lake Norman apparel and gifts that are made by LKN locals, for the love of the lake. A portion of their proceeds go to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists.

Brighter Smiles of Davidson offers a mobile teeth whitening service. Mystic Bakery of Troutman will be offering homemade desserts. The bakery accepts custom orders.

RLT Designs, a local mom owned business offering fun glassware, shirts, stickers, keychains and more.

Aesthetics By Kira, a licensed cosmetologist and aesthetician who specializes in anti-aging, lip blushing, dermaplaning, and micro needling.

There is no cost to attend and everyone is welcome.