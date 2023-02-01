February concert features classical piano performance

“Beauty and immediacy” is how ArtsNowNashville describes the works of pianist Lauren Jackson Coplan, the performing artist for Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) February concert. The event is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

Currently residing in Nashville, after having lived in New York, Coplan returns to her hometown of Davidson to present quintessential gems of the classical piano repertoire, as well as delightful and captivating personal favorites.

Come early! Beginning at 2 p.m. DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with three generations of performing artists — Coplan, along with her mother, Shirley Gilpin, and her daughter, Samantha Coplan.

A meet-the-artists reception follows the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from media sponsor WDAV. M@SA is a 501[c]3 nonprofit organization.