FeedNC brick pavers available for purchase

FeedNC is in the process of selling brick pavers, which will be placed at its new facility located on Charlotte Highway.

In an email, it was noted that there will be room for 3,000 bricks in the outdoor area, and those wishing to purchase a brick paver may do so and “leave your mark on FeedNC’s walkway at the new facility and help in this final stage of the Building a Bigger Table campaign.”

Each 4 inch by 8 inch paver is $250 and can accommodate three lines of text with 20 characters per line, which also includes punctuation and spaces.

In order to have your brick at the grand opening in first quarter 2023, you must purchase it by Dec. 31.

“We have sold right around 200 so far,” said Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, “and have many other opportunities for additional pavers to be personalized in the new year.”

Brick pavers may be purchased by going to the link: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/ZR6Bl95xgngG54uO1heSOw or by scanning the QR code.

For additional information or questions, contact Greg Williams, administrative specialist, at gwilliams@feednc.org.