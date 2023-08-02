DAVIDSON — FeedNC announced a partnership with Davidson Fire Department in its "Stuff the Truck" event, a community-driven initiative aimed at supporting local families as they gear up for the upcoming school year. This year's event promises to make a significant impact by collecting much-needed items such as back-to-school essentials, lunch boxes, hygiene items, and snacks for students in need.

Stuff the Truck will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 S. Main St.

With the start of a new school year just around the corner, many families are faced with the financial burden of purchasing essential supplies for their children. The "Stuff the Truck" event seeks to alleviate this stress by providing a convenient and accessible way for community members to contribute and make a difference.

There are several ways you can get involved:

Lunch boxes: Ensure that no child goes to school hungry by contributing new lunch boxes. A nutritious lunch is crucial for a child's focus and energy during the day.

Hygiene items: Promote good hygiene habits by donating personal care items like soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizers, and tissues.

Snack donations: Support students' learning and growth by providing healthy and nonperishable snacks like granola bars, applesauce pouches, crackers, and juice boxes.

Donate school supplies: Help equip local students for academic success by donating back-to-school items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, backpacks, folders, rulers, and calculators.