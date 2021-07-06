FeedNC has been a blessing; 'I thank God for it'

Moore noted that she has utilized multiple services at the local facility including the drive-thru pantry during the pandemic and shared that it was a “wonderful service. It was a great help. A big, big, big help,” she said with a big smile and laugh.

Along with the drive-thru services, she has used the inside pantry service as well as going to the Mooresville facility for breakfast and lunch.

In addition to receiving food services, Moore said that she has learned many things from FeedNC such as getting on the computer and acquiring computer skills and “more about things I wouldn’t have learned if I hadn’t gotten to FeedNC.”

While all of these services have been a blessing to her, Moore also shared that the fellowship and care of those at FeedNC have been a vital part of her visits there.

“The workers and everyone are so kind, and just respecting you. That’s the most important thing about it because I’ve been around people that I feel have fell in love with me and I fell in love with them,” she said. “It’s all about respecting one another, sharing.”

Moore is not alone in being helped by the local ministry, as she noted that she has quite a few neighbors who benefit from the services there. And if there are others that don’t know about this organization, she said, “I’m here to tell you, FeedNC is a wonderful place, not only for food, but fellowship, worship, and if you want an education, if you want to find out anything about FeedNC,” she encourages everyone to visit. “It’s a wonderful group,” she shared.