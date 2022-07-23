FeedNC hosting Aug. 6 summer supply drive

FeedNC will be having a Summer Supply Drive with a goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of items during the event.

Scheduled for Aug. 6, anyone wishing to participate in the drive may drop off donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at their 275 S. Broad St., Mooresville, location. Those unable to participate on that date may drop off donations earlier in the week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a release from FeedNC’s administrative specialist Aaron Pavlick, it was noted that “there has been a recent surge in need and FeedNC is now serving over 450 families per week. Summer hunger is especially hard on children with school out.”

Items collected during the summer drive will help FeedNC be able to stock their shelves and support them through the fall until their November food drive, the release continued.

According to the FeedNC site, most needed items include: cereal, olive oil, tomato sauce, kids snacks like Goldfish, granola bars and applesauce, black beans, baked beans, beef and chicken broth, canned tuna, juice boxes, hot sauce, rice, pasta, sugar, flour, ketchup, spices, any canned of dry goods, coffee, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned soups, Pine Sol, paper towels, Simple Green, Borax, laundry pods, glass cleaner, all size diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula.

To help FeedNC reach their goal and enable them to assist those in need, they are encouraging local businesses and churches to hold supply drives leading up to that date. Barrels, signage, flyers and more for those needing them are available. Contact Bonnie Battalia, development director at FeedNC at bbattalia@feednc.org, for additional information.

One such organization that has answered the call to provide supplies to assist FeedNC is The Queen City Corvette Club. Members of the organization will be gathering at Alino’s in Mooresville on Aug. 6 around 9:30 a.m. They will then caravan in their Corvettes to FeedNC’s South Broad Street location to deliver donations.

Dick Gwilt, president of the club, and a supporter and volunteer of FeedNC, organized the Corvette caravan. He shared that the club helps with other charity work and looks for other charities they can help with. Therefore, with his personal involvement with FeedNC, he suggested they do the drive-by event.

He noted that the club has 360 members from the surrounding area, including Mooresville, Charlotte, Statesville and other areas.

The public is invited to come and see the cars as they gather and make their way to deliver the donations.

For additional information about FeedNC’s programs and services, visit their website at https://www.feednc.org/.