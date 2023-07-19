ABOUT FEEDNC

It takes more than a meal to end hunger. FeedNC stands for Food, Education, Essentials, and Dignity. With a mission to create connections to food, education, and resources as a catalyst for change. FeedNC served over 4,600 guests-in-need throughout 2022. Collaboratively developed, all programs have been uniquely crafted to tackle many large scale hunger and food insecurity issues at the community level. The program’s primary objectives include (1) decreasing food insecurity, (2) increasing health and wellness, (3) building social capital, (4) creating opportunities for upward economic mobility through workforce development, (5) decreasing food waste, (6) providing financial assistance through weekly supplemental groceries. Designed with dignity at the forefront, FeedNC’s core belief is that growth and change can only occur in a safe place that will allow individuals to feel heard and respected. To learn more and volunteer, please visit https://www.feednc.org/