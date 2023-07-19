FeedNC is hosting its annual summer supply drive on Saturday. The location will be at FeedNC’s new building, 2456 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville.
FeedNC will host the annual summer supply drive to support members in the community with food security. Help stock the shelves during the slowest donation time of the year and help us reach the goal of 10,000 pounds in donations!
Drop off times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you need to drop off earlier, feel free to drop off at FeedNC Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Queen City Corvette Club will be hosting a car show to support FeedNC during this event. They are known for their activities such as the club’s annual car show, Corvette Angels Toy Drives, and other charity shows throughout the area. Drop off your donation and stay to check out the coolest corvettes in town.
For more information, contact Amber Barnhardt at abarnhardt@feednc.org or call her at 704-660-9010, Ext. 114.