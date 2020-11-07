Feeling overwhelmed? These tips can help attain grounding, stability

Whether you have maintained consistent employment during the pandemic, have had to switch jobs due to closures and budget cuts, or are focusing your efforts on finding your next employment opportunity, burnout is a looming issue for many of us.

The stress of 2020 has taken a toll on the mental health of many people. This past June, a CDC survey found that 31 percent of U.S. adults were experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms — three times higher than at the same time in 2019. This year has shown us that now, more than ever, focusing on our mental health and overall wellness needs to be a priority.

The changes we’ve faced in recent months span our personal and professional lives and add substantial work to our already-full plates. Many businesses have had to revamp strategies and offer new services and products in order to stay afloat, resulting in unfamiliar roles and responsibilities for employees. You may find yourself tasked with learning new skills while navigating a new business model. To adapt, we shift into overdrive — a fast track that often leads to burnout.

If you are feeling overwhelmed or just need a little stress relief, these tips can help you attain a level of grounding and stability:

