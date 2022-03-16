Felicity Manor Community kickoff provides chance to learn more

A happy home is exactly what Jill Lowe of Mooresville wants for local widows and thus the name, Felicity Manor, describes her vision of this future residential care facility for widowed women that God placed on her heart more than 10 years ago and which has now become a reality.
On Feb. 24, a community kickoff was held in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church Mooresville, offering everyone the opportunity to drop in and learn more of what Felicity Manor is all about and the vision for this local facility.
Lowe, who is founder and president of Felicity Manor, said that the kickoff was the day “that we introduced ourselves to the Mooresville community so we could just say, ‘hey, here’s this organization and this is what we’re all about.’”
They have tried to do this for a more than a year, she noted; however COVID hindered them in being able to get the community together and share the news.
As far as where the vision is now, Lowe said that they are “a 501(c)(3) organization, and we are ready to explore what this house looks like. We are ready to start obtaining an architect and start putting thoughts and ideas on paper, whether we’ve got an existing property or we build something from scratch.
“Where we are now is it’s time to take the next step,” she said. “We need money. Whatever we do, we’ve got to have money to do something, to buy land or a house that needs renovating.”
As visitors dropped by during the event, they were invited to enjoy refreshments, chat with others and were presented with information about Felicity Manor detailing the vision itself, which is that the house, “located in Mooresville, is where a small group of widowed women live together in a beautiful home setting enjoying companionship, participate in a variety of activities and cultivate spiritual fulfillment, all of which are essential to health and well-being and are designed to bring joy into their daily living.”
While there is no definite design for the house, Lowe said they have a vision for it to contain a private bedroom and bath for each widow who lives there, a sitting area and patio, and common spaces which would include the kitchen, and dining and living areas.
The facility would also have a multipurpose room which, it was noted, could be made available to rent for small events and as Lowe said, “the income from that will help keep the house going.”
The room could also be used as a place where, as noted in their brochure, “the community can come together for intergenerational activities, where residents can teach skills such as canning, sewing, music or art lessons.”
Felicity Manor will not be an assisted living facility as they will not have any way to help medically or with any kind of health care, Lowe said. It is for independent living.
“The women who live there will be very active. The ladies will be able to come and go as they want. They can take field trips together. They can invite family and friends to come and have a meal with them there. It’s just a place if they are unable to live by themselves anymore. There are no restrictions about too much money or not enough money. I don’t want it to be like that,” she noted.
It will be, as their brochure noted, a place that helps to relieve loneliness, provides motivation, encourages one another and more.
Another part of Felicity Manor is their give back program, which they call the community outreach arm.
“Felicity Manor Gives Back, and I say it’s the cart before the horse,” Lowe shared. “We were already delivering gift bags at Valentine’s, so when we put the Felicity Manor organization together, I just brought that in as under the umbrella of Felicity Manor and it’s called the community outreach arm” during which time volunteers reach out and encourage local widows and widowers. They might call them up and check on them, go visit, send cards, have a meal together, run errands, provide a gift at special times and more.
“Ultimately, the ladies in the house will organize all of this and they will make gift bags and they will interact with the volunteers,” Lowe said, “and maybe we will have a Sunday school group or a children’s group come and make Christmas cards in the multipurpose room with the widows who live there.”
Several widows who are a part of the Felicity Manor Gives Back family were at the kickoff and shared how special it is to be remembered by those who call or visit them.
Janice Karriker of Mooresville said she gets a visit from this wonderful, sweet lady, as she spoke of the one who volunteers and comes to see her.
“She comes and brings me gifts every so often, which is very, very kind, and we sit and chat for a little while. And then she leaves and she will call me and ask me ‘OK, how are you doing today?’”
Another widow, Heidi Samples, was there and shared that “it’s a nice treat to have little things brought to the house. It means so much to me” and she lets her volunteer know that whenever she visits. Samples said that her kids get excited too.
Both learned about the event, Karriker from Lowe as they worked together at one time and Samples from Trish Carpenter, who is on the Felicity Manor board and a Grief Share coordinator, which is how they met, she said.
In addition to Lowe and Carpenter, other members of the organization’s board of directors include Kendra Intihar, Almeta Mallory, Daniel Richart, David Whitlow and Lisa Zeggert.
If you would like to learn more about Felicity Manor or the Felicity Manor Gives Back program, visit www.felicitymanor.com. On this site, you can register to be on their mailing list, register as a widow or to sign up as a volunteer.