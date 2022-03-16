Felicity Manor Community kickoff provides chance to learn more

A happy home is exactly what Jill Lowe of Mooresville wants for local widows and thus the name, Felicity Manor, describes her vision of this future residential care facility for widowed women that God placed on her heart more than 10 years ago and which has now become a reality.

On Feb. 24, a community kickoff was held in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church Mooresville, offering everyone the opportunity to drop in and learn more of what Felicity Manor is all about and the vision for this local facility.

Lowe, who is founder and president of Felicity Manor, said that the kickoff was the day “that we introduced ourselves to the Mooresville community so we could just say, ‘hey, here’s this organization and this is what we’re all about.’”

They have tried to do this for a more than a year, she noted; however COVID hindered them in being able to get the community together and share the news.

As far as where the vision is now, Lowe said that they are “a 501(c)(3) organization, and we are ready to explore what this house looks like. We are ready to start obtaining an architect and start putting thoughts and ideas on paper, whether we’ve got an existing property or we build something from scratch.