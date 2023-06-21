Felicity Manor invites Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families to Come for the Scoop, a free “make your own sundae” event to be held July 9 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. Drop-in from 2:30-4 p.m. for ice cream, homemade brownies and all the toppings. Felicity Manor is a local outreach delivering holiday and birthday remembrances and reaching out through various communication means to Mooresville area widowers registered in the Felicity Manor Gives Back Community.