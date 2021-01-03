 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felicity Manor ornament giveaway winner named
View Comments

Felicity Manor ornament giveaway winner named

{{featured_button_text}}
1-3 manor

Brittany Nordine (center), displays the museum ornaments she won. She is pictured with Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor, and David Whitlow, vice president of the Mooresville Museum board of directors.

 Photo used with permission

Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widowed women, organized a fundraiser over the Christmas holiday.

Thanks to a donation by the Mooresville Museum, for $1 per entry, participants could enter to win the entire collection of the museum's annual ornaments. There were 10 ornaments dated 2011 to present. Names could be submitted via email or social media, as no physical tickets were used. An online name generator was used to choose the winning name live on Facebook on Dec. 20 with the winner being Brittany Nordine.

Also taking place on Sunday afternoon, volunteers donned in masks made deliveries of well-filled Christmas stockings to nearly 60 widows/widowers in the Mooresville area through the Felicity Manor Gives Back Community Outreach.

Those wishing to learn more about the future home or the give back community outreach can visit www.felicitymanor.weebly.com or by contacting felicitymanorplanning@gmail.com.

Organizers of the outreach look forward to more widows/widowers joining them. Some of the plans for 2021 are holiday gifts, special birthday recognition, cards, letters and phone calls.

The community is invited to regularly drop off birthday or holiday cards at the group’s special mailbox, which is located at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. All cards will be distributed throughout the year.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics