Festival of Lights offers Christmas cheer

Chetola Resort once again welcomes folks to its drive-thru tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights through the resort and around Chetola Lake.

The Festival of Lights is free and open to the public and will run through Jan. 22. Drive the resort’s main thoroughfare and see lighted displays of carolers, a Nativity scene and other holiday symbols. Park and walk around Chetola Lake and the property or just roll down the window to hear a merry melody.

New this year is the Winterland Kids Stroll, which invites kids to complete a game of self-guided activities around the lake. Upon completion, children check in at the recreation center for a holiday treat. Game instructions are available at the hotel front desk or entrance gate.

The resort’s award-winning Timberlake’s Restaurant is open to cruisers, and reservations are strongly recommended due to staffing challenges. Masks are encouraged (not required) upon entry to the restaurant and indoor hotel facilities. Staff will continue to wear masks in front of guests.

On-site lodge rooms, inn and condo offerings are also available for overnight visitors, pending availability.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pro Tips: