Festival planned ‘to bring some joy to residents’

Fall is in the air, and Cadence Mooresville will be celebrating that as they host a fun, family-friendly fall festival at their facility, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville.
The outdoor, socially-distanced event has been planned “to bring some joy to our residents who have really been struggling during COVID and allow everyone a taste of normalcy that we have been lacking,” shared Director of Community Relations Megan Lilly.
“Our residents are a very active group of individuals. We have had to change so much about their daily lives over the past seven months, and this event will provide the residents a bit more normalcy while also still keeping them safe,” Lilly noted.
Sponsored by Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman and Bayada Home Health, the celebration will feature Triple Threat Dance Studio of China Grove, Acrofitness, music, pumpkin painting, photo booth, raffles, vendors, a food truck and ice cream.
“We love what we do and hope that our residents always feel like they have gained an extended family when they come to Cadence Mooresville. COVID has been very difficult for our residents and their families. Many family members used to visit their loved ones daily,” said Lilly. “We have worked incredibly hard throughout this difficult time and have not had any staff or resident cases. Unfortunately, this means our residents were physically cut off from their families for some time. We are now able to do porch visits with residents who can wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols and window visits for those who cannot, but we are still far from our previous normal operations.
“Cadence corporate suggested we plan a fall festival for our residents to allow families to come see their loved ones and to allow members of the community the chance to meet our Cadence family,” Lilly noted.
There is no charge to attend the festival; however, there will be a charge for food and vendor items. Family members and the community are invited to attend the festival and help the Cadence residents and staff celebrate. For those attending the festival or for additional information, call to RSVP at 704-660-8000.
