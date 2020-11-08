Festival stressed community and allowed ‘a taste of normalcy’

Music, games, ice cream and much more were all part of the fall festival held Oct. 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Cadence Living Mooresville.
While their desire was to provide fun and joy for both the residents and visitors alike, safety was paramount for the organizers as each attendee was instructed to pass through a COVID screening tent prior to entering the grounds where the festival was set up.
“We wanted to give our residents and community a chance to enjoy good food, fun and friends and wanted to offer a safe place," Tonya Johns, executive director of Cadence, said. "We did it for our Cadence family and the Mooresville community.”
Megan Lilly, director of community relations, shared that this event would be “fun, family-friendly and allow everyone a taste of normalcy that we have been lacking.”
Hosted by Cadence Living Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, the outdoor event was co-sponsored by Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman and Bayada Home Health Care.
Staff members of Cadence donned their costumes with each dressing as a character of the "Wizard of Oz." They strolled throughout the festival grounds greeting guests, joining in the fun and passing out candy to children trick-or-treating at the festival.
Those in attendance could walk around and visit the various booths that were set up in the facility’s parking lot. In addition to the vendors, there were activities for all ages to participate in, including games to play and pumpkins to paint.
At various times during the afternoon and evening, entertainment was provided by several individuals and dance groups.
Jim Cooper, a social worker with Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman, sang and played the guitar during the early afternoon. As he looked around the parking lot, he pointed out the intergenerational aspect of the event.
“When you can blend old and young, it is a good thing,” Cooper said. “It is good to bring cheer and celebrate,” he noted about the time together.
Acrofitness was there and performed a routine from the popular movie “Frozen,” sharing their high-flying gymnastics moves for the group.
Marie Severance, owner of the team, said that they were “thrilled beyond belief” to be there. This is “our first team performance in a year,” she noted. “With Megan (Lilly) bringing normalcy, we are thrilled to bring entertainment.”
Competition dance team members from Triple Threat Dance Studio in China Grove shared several routines displaying their graceful dance steps for those watching.
Also on hand to entertain at the festival was Elvis impersonator Steve Driscoll, who serves as branch manager with Bayada Home Health Care.
Not only did the entertainers want to provide joy and fun for the residents, but the vendors wanted to do their part to bring a bit of cheer.
Erin DeMarco, strategic account manager with Hospice and Palliative Care, said that the event had “been wonderful, seeing that interaction of the families and residents. (We are) just trying to bring cheer,” she said.
Charles Gregory, program manager with Bayada, noted how hard these months have been on the residents both emotionally and physically and how we take for granted getting out.
“It’s good to see the residents come out and enjoy the activities,” he said.
Amanda Deweese, also with Bayada, agreed and noted the normalcy this event brought to the residents who have had to make “huge sacrifices,” she shared.
Lilly shared that “Cadence corporate suggested we plan a fall festival for our residents to allow families to come see their loved ones and to allow members of the community the chance to meet our Cadence family.”
This thought of community was what vendor Jazmine Jackson stressed when she said that “with all that is going on, it is nice to have a semblance of community and have the residents remember they are a part of the community.”
Watching those who attended the festival, Lilly shared that she was “so absolutely thrilled with the turnout. The residents got to see their families. I am so happy everyone seems to be enjoying it.”
