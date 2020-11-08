Festival stressed community and allowed ‘a taste of normalcy’

Erin DeMarco, strategic account manager with Hospice and Palliative Care, said that the event had “been wonderful, seeing that interaction of the families and residents. (We are) just trying to bring cheer,” she said.

Charles Gregory, program manager with Bayada, noted how hard these months have been on the residents both emotionally and physically and how we take for granted getting out.

“It’s good to see the residents come out and enjoy the activities,” he said.

Amanda Deweese, also with Bayada, agreed and noted the normalcy this event brought to the residents who have had to make “huge sacrifices,” she shared.

Lilly shared that “Cadence corporate suggested we plan a fall festival for our residents to allow families to come see their loved ones and to allow members of the community the chance to meet our Cadence family.”

This thought of community was what vendor Jazmine Jackson stressed when she said that “with all that is going on, it is nice to have a semblance of community and have the residents remember they are a part of the community.”

Watching those who attended the festival, Lilly shared that she was “so absolutely thrilled with the turnout. The residents got to see their families. I am so happy everyone seems to be enjoying it.”