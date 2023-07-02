The 17th Annual Field of Flags Summer Celebration will kick off the holiday festivities in Mooresville on Monday.

The Field of Flags and fireworks celebration will be held at the Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave. beginning at 6 p.m. The Field of Flags will be on the front lawn of the YMCA today through Wednesday, and everyone is welcome to visit day or night The event also showcases hundreds of flags on display to commemorate veterans, fallen and active service members, and first responders. Funds raised by the event support the Lowe’s YMCA and the Exchange Club’s community efforts of childhood literacy, child abuse prevention, community unity, and ensuring opportunities for families and children in need

The welcome to the event, which is sponsored by Randy Marion Automotive, will begin at 7 p.m. Music by Unknown Artist band, will be at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

This celebration is free and open to the community. You don’t have to be a member of the YMCA.

Arrive early if you want a spot! Bring a blanket or chairs.

For the safety of guests, grills, pets, sparklers and outside fireworks are not permitted.

The observance of the nation’s birthday will continue on Tuesday with the Stars and Stripes on Main Parade at 10 a.m. in Downtown Mooresville. This is one of the signature events for the town’s 150th birthday celebration, which is taking place throughout 2023.

Mooresville’s past, present, and future will be on display with an imaginative line-up of colorful parade floats, historic vehicles, and plenty of hometown pride.