Fifth Street Ministries to auction artist Amy Sullivan's 'Shelter Me' painting

“Outside in the cold, hear the wind rattle.

Come to the barn, keep warm with the cattle.”

— Margaret Wise Brown

These words, penned by renowned children’s author and poet Margaret Wise Brown in the book “Home in the Barn,” perfectly describe artist Amy Sullivan’s beautiful painting for the 2021 Card of Hope.

Entitled “Shelter Me,” Sullivan’s painting not only captures the safety and warmth found in a barn, it also mirrors perfectly the mission of Fifth Street Ministries to provide a caring, sharing and compassionate shelter for people with no place to sleep, food for those with nothing to eat and hope for all in need.

A native of Statesville, Sullivan’s work can be found in the permanent collections of universities, banking institutions and even U.S. senators, as well as in major galleries in Palm Beach, Atlanta, Charlotte and Blowing Rock.

She is an exclusive artist with Ballard Designs, the leading interior design catalog in the nation. Sullivan has relocated her studio to her hometown where she supports local arts and many nonprofit agencies.