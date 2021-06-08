Fifty beds built at Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America build

The AT&T Pioneers financially sponsored a Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America 2021 built as well as bringing 63 volunteers June 4 and 5 to build 50 beds for local children without beds.

The beds that Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds are supplied to children ages 3-18 that do not have a bed to sleep on. Their mission is “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

“In our local community of Southern Iredell County and North Mecklenburg County it is estimated that there are over 4,000 kids without beds!” shared Dave Byers, president of the Iredell County chapter. “To date, we have delivered and assembled beds for over 270 kids in Southern Iredell County.”

Byers noted that “we cannot help the kids without financial support like we received from AT&T Pioneers and other businesses and organizations.”

In addition to AT&T’s support, he noted that they receive ongoing support from Lowe’s Mooresville Store, Piedmont Fasteners, Evening Exchange Club and churches. For the Bunks Across America Build, Abundant Life Church had a bedding drive and supplied comforters and sheets.

For anyone that would like to get involved or learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace may contact Byers at dave.byers@shpbeds.org or call 704-617-8201. Those wishing to donate to this cause may send a check to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, P.O. Box 5316, Mooresville, NC 28117