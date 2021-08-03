Filling teaching vacancies will be difficult

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Billie Berry voiced his concerns over the number of open teaching positions with the Board of Education at Monday night’s committee meeting. Berry told the board that numerous positions were still unfilled just two weeks away from the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“We still have a number of vacancies in the district. We do at the secondary level have a high need for math and English language arts teachers,” Berry told the board.

In addition, Berry told the board they are also facing a shortage of exceptional children (EC) teachers.

According to Berry, in total, the Iredell-Statesville school system has 12 positions vacant at the high school level, 10 positions vacant at the middle school level and five at the elementary school level. In addition, there are 10 vacancies in the EC department.

To try and incentivize, the school system has implemented sign-on bonuses for those three fields, following the lead of other districts in the area.

Currently I-SS is offering new hire bonuses of $3,500 for EC positions and secondary math teachers. For English language arts, I-SS is offering $2,000 bonuses at the secondary level.