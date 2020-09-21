Film production resumes in North Carolina

“Parkside” is a feature-length film that is a relaunch of a classic franchise with a modern twist. Filming at the EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington, this production is approved for a film and entertainment grant rebate up to $7 million.

“Delilah” is a new series from Warner Bros. Television for OWN about a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung her own shingle so she could make raising her children her top priority. Filming in and around Charlotte, the series is eligible for a grant rebate up to $5,406,624.

Finally, the second season of “Hightown” will continue the story of a woman’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed by a murder which she feels convinced she must solve. Season 2 of the STARZ series from Lionsgate Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, will also film in the greater Wilmington area and has been approved for a grant rebate of up to $12 million.

“2019 was a banner year for film and television production in North Carolina and despite some setbacks related to COVID-19, it looks like 2020 will also be a great year for the state’s industry,” added North Carolina Film Office director Guy Gaster. “It is exciting to have these productions up and running and we may have even more before the end of the year.”