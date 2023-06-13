Filmmaker Tiffany Rhodes not only discovered the Mooresville area as the perfect backdrop for “Match Struck” but as a place she wanted to call home.

“I was so happy because everyone cared,” Rhodes, a transplant from Los Angeles, said. “It is a beautiful community.”

Rhodes discovered Mooresville as a setting for “Match Struck” due to a combination of factors, but foremost was the pandemic. She was set to make a different movie in Los Angeles. “I was set to make a movie in L.A., but L.A. was impossible to film in,” she said. “I lost out on financing, insurance. I was really bummed.”

Along came “Match Struck” and it was the answer to filming during the pandemic. “It was primarily shot in one location with fewer actors. I pitched it to my producer, and we found a company,” she said. Two of the film’s executive producers, Clarissa Felts and Tina Kinard, also called Mooresville home and that led Rhodes to the area.

The fact that “Match Struck” was set in the south made Mooresville an even better fit.

Rhodes said “Match Struck” is a psychological drama about a novelist.

“She had a successful career but her second book bombed. Her life is out of control. Her marriage is falling apart.” Rhodes said. “Match Struck” is a look at her creative process, Rhodes said. Rhodes also stars in the film.

It was filmed at a variety of locations around Mooresville. Downtown Mooresville, the Charles Mack Citizen Center and Alexander Zachary Jewelers were all utilized in the filming process. Rhodes said Alexander Zachary was particularly welcoming. “They were really great at letting us in. We spent six hours at the store,” she said.

Rhodes said the hospitality didn’t end in downtown. Mine by Sandy and 158 On Main hosted screening parties. Gina Duckworth, Dr. John and Tara Ashcroft, Hampton Men’s Clothing, D-9 Brewery, Wine Maestro, Rick Howard, Mint Landscaping, Mike, Evan and Zachary Felts were also vital to the making of “Match Struck.”

Mooresville area residents also were in front of the camera on “Match Struck.” Lacy Camp, Ava Kinard and Dr. Charles and Megan Suber each played roles in the production and Sandy and Jim Faw, Austin Mincey and Evan Felts were background extras.

Rhodes said filming “Match Struck” took about eight weeks and an additional couple of weeks of reshooting.

Rhodes doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t interested in filmmaking. “I was one of those kids making videos in my backyard. I was always into theater and drama and always writing and directing plays,” she said.

“Match Struck” was released on several streaming platforms, and that’s becoming much more prevalent for movie makers now, Rhodes said. “I think we’re on the backside of a really hard time. Movies (in theaters) got really expensive,” she said.

Steaming services, she said, opened up a whole new genre for storytellers. “There’s a lot of really good things that come with streaming,” she said. “It was a real turning point.” And the growth of streaming, in turn, she said, helps theater products. “We’re starting to see a lot more interesting things in theaters.”

Steaming, Rhodes said, also opened many doors for filmmakers with ideas that might not be meant fir the big screen or television. “It has created an opportunity for a lot of new faces,” she said.

“Match Struck” is currently available on a variety of streaming platforms, including Amazon, and will soon be available in Red Box locations.

Now that “Match Struck” is completed, Rhodes is planning to produce another film. “I hope to have news in a couple of months,” she said.

But whatever her next project entails, Rhodes said, she is sure of one thing — she’s glad she found a home in North Carolina and Mooresville.

“It was a positive experience. I’ve made lifelong friends. Where else would I be,” she said.