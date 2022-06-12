Final M@SA concert of the season is June 26

The last concert of the Music at St. Alban’s series is approaching.

Planned for June 26 at 3 p.m., the M@SA season will conclude with a performance by Robin Bullock, generally considered one of the preeminent acoustic masters of our time. It was noted that he “delights audiences with programs featuring Celtic and classical music for mandolin and guitar. With virtuosity he blends melodies of the Celtic lands, their American descendants, and masterworks of the Renaissance and Baroque eras into a persuasive musical vision.”

The concert will be presented at 2 p.m. by an interview with the artist under the aegis of DavidsonLearns and followed by a meet-the-artist reception.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option and the latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.